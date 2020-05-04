Locust damage assessment set to start

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

The Ministry of Agriculture is set to begin conducting a socio-economic analysis of the extent of damage caused by desert locusts that continue to wreak havoc in 12 counties.

Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga said that Kenya has partnered with the World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to hire experts who will assess the destruction caused by the pests in a month’s time.

Presence of locusts has been reported in over 25 counties since the initial invasion in December.

The Ministry is also considering contracting Egerton University's Tegemeo Institute to work alongside other agencies to be hired by FAO.

“We will as a government hire experts and FAO will also recruit its own agency to thoroughly monitor the destruction caused by the voracious feeders, and will thereafter work with communities in rebuilding their lives,” said Prof Hamadi.

Swarms of the pests, which are projected to grow even bigger in size, are still ravaging crops and vegetation in Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Laikipia, Turkana, Baringo, Mandera, Tharaka-Nithi and Wajir counties, threatening food security for animals and humans.

He said the government had since the first invasion spent Sh500 million to purchase chemicals, deploy staff and hire planes for aerial spraying.

The PS noted that the government had procured 90,000 litres of pesticides, trained staff in all counties and deployed more NYS servicemen to help with monitoring and spraying.

“The chemicals are enough to take the planes for the next 45 days and we are expecting more consignments,” he told journalists in Isiolo town.

Heavy rains reported in many parts of the country have threatened to completely halt aerial spraying, which is considered the most effective way of controlling the pests.

Prof Hamadi decried logistical challenges in procuring chemicals from Japan due to grounding of aircraft but maintained that the government has enough resources to sustain the fight against locusts for the next three months.

The government has resorted to shipping the chemicals which takes longer.

Experts have already warned that the first generation of locusts bred in Samburu, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera and Marsabit could begin mass breeding.

FAO in its latest update warned that the current situation in East Africa remains extremely alarming as more swarms form and mature in Northern and Central Kenya and in Ethiopia.