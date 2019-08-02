By MAUREEN KAKAH

A Nairobi court has adopted a consent signed by Monica Okoth, the wife of late Kibra MP, and Anne Thumbi, his lover, that unlocks the stalemate over the interment of the legislator.

In the consent, Ms Okoth and Ms Thumbi have agreed that a DNA test be undertaken to confirm the paternity of Jayden Baraka Okoth, the latter's son.

The two have also agreed that five-year-old Jayden be allowed to participate in the funeral arrangements.

Ms Thumbi had moved to court on Thursday as a memorial service was ongoing in Kibra.

She sought to have the burial of her secret lover stopped until the controversy surrounding Jayden’s paternity is resolved.

She sued Okoth’s mother, Angeline, his widow Monica, and the Lee Funeral Home as the first, second and third defendants, respectively.

The court barred the parties from either burying or cremating Okoth’s remains until the matter is resolved.