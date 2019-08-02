alexa Court allows Ken Okoth interment to go on - Daily Nation
Court allows Ken Okoth interment to go on

Friday August 2 2019

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth's memorial service was held at the Starehe Boys Centre on July 31, 2019. PHOTO | ANITA CHEPKOECH | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By MAUREEN KAKAH
A Nairobi court has adopted a consent signed by Monica Okoth, the wife of late Kibra MP, and Anne Thumbi, his lover, that unlocks the stalemate over the interment of the legislator.

In the consent, Ms Okoth and Ms Thumbi have agreed that a DNA test be undertaken to confirm the paternity of Jayden Baraka Okoth, the latter's son.

The two have also agreed that five-year-old Jayden be allowed to participate in the funeral arrangements.

Ms Thumbi had moved to court on Thursday as a memorial service was ongoing in Kibra.

She sought to have the burial of her secret lover stopped until the controversy surrounding Jayden’s paternity is resolved.

She sued Okoth’s mother, Angeline, his widow Monica, and the Lee Funeral Home as the first, second and third defendants, respectively.

The court barred the parties from either burying or cremating Okoth’s remains until the matter is resolved.

Funeral plans will now go on as scheduled after the court set aside the orders stopping the interment.