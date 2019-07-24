By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A renewable energy firm has obtained orders releasing poles from its sites following earlier orders that had derailed the connection of homes and businesses to the national grid.

High Court Judge Weldon allowed Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Rerec) to release the poles from its sites in Makuyu, Mariakani and Awasi.

Tropical Timber Trading Company, on July 16, obtained orders suspending a consent signed by parties allowing the release of the wooden poles.

CONNECTIONS STALLED

The firm then headed back to court, arguing that the blockade had stalled the connection of power in rural Kenya.

“The orders issued on July 16 are vacated so that parties can appear before Justice Makau on July 31,” Justice Korir said.

Early this year, Inter Tropical Timber, which used to supply poles to the corporation, went to court seeking orders to have Rerec stopped from returning substandard poles to suppliers for retreatment.

RETURN

On May 8, the High Court issued orders directing Rerec not to return the poles to the 18 suppliers.

Almost a month later, on June 4, the High Court set aside its orders, effectively allowing Rerec to return the poles to the suppliers.

But the petitioner got a fresh directive on July 16 reinstating the freeze order.

“The said application and interim orders are overtaken by events as the wooden poles were returned to the suppliers in accordance with the orders issued on June 4,” the corporation said.

“The order has stalled and continues to affect the activities of Rerec by suspending the implementation of rural electrification programmes.”

The parastatal said between May 8 when the order was lifted and July 16 when it was reinstated, all the 51,238 poles were returned to the suppliers.