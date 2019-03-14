By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

A court has acquitted a British citizen who was charged with trafficking Sh598 million worth of cocaine into the country.

Justice Luka Kimaru on Thursday said the prosecution withdrew charges against Mr Jack Alexander Wolf Marrian and his co- accused, Mr Roy Francis Mwanthi, after concluding that they were victims of a global drug trafficking syndicate.

"Since the prosecution had closed its case, the accused persons are hereby acquitted of the charge that was brought against them, it is so ordered."

The prosecution had first made this request to a Kibera Magistrate court, which declined to grant it.

ARRESTED

Justice Kimaru commended the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for acknowledging its mistake in pursuing a case without evidence.

Justice Kimaru then ordered that the drugs be destroyed within 14 days under the supervision of a Nairobi magistrate court.

They duo were apprehended in 2016 after containers carrying the drug disguised as sugar were confiscated. They made the requisition from Brazil.

Mr Mwanthi faces a second allegation that as a clearing and forwarding agent, as well as a director of Inland Africa logistics, he was actively involved in the clearance of the four containers.