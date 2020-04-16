By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

The High Court on Thursday declined to declare the 7pm to 5am coronavirus curfew illegal following a suit by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The LSK moved to court to challenge the order by President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as unreasonable use of force by police implementing it.

The society also sought orders compelling the government to come up with proper guidelines for the curfew, quarantine and containment of the virus.

GUIDELINES

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir said he was not convinced that there was a need to issue special guidelines for the curfew order.

“The challenge appears to be the implementation of the law already in place. Directing that other regulations be formulated and issued on top of what is already in place will not solve the underlying problem,” he said.

Advertisement

The court, however, directed police not to use unreasonable force while enforcing the curfew imposed to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

Justice Korir said the unreasonable use of force was unconstitutional.

INCIDENTS

The judge noted incidents such as the killing of a 13-year-old boy in Mathare, Nairobi, and the beating up of Mombasa residents at the Likoni crossing on March 27.

“These incidents in my view are sufficient, on a balance of probabilities, to prove the petitioner’s case that the police killed and brutalised the people of Kenya in the process of enforcing the curfew order,” he said.

He also noted the existence of evidence that the people of Mombasa were attacked by police officers before the curfew, whose timings are 7pm to 5am.

“Diseases are not contained by visiting violence on members of the public. One cannot suppress or contain a virus by beating up people," he said.

"The National Police Service must be held responsible and accountable for violating the rights to life and dignity among other rights."

BIG WIN

And in a win for members of the LSK and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), the judge said they should be included in the list of persons exempted from the curfew order.