Court bars housing levy, again...

The High Court has once again extended orders suspending implementation of the housing levy until June 10.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court on Monday ordered the 11 petitions challenging the fund be consolidated and heard together.

Justice Maureen Onyango, who is presiding over the case, had early on in the month extended the orders stopping the government from implementing the tax to enable consolidation of the cases.

The Jubilee government plans to take 1.5 percent of workers’ gross salary in the formal sector to set up the fund.

But various parties— including the Central Organisation of Trade Union, Trade Union Congress of Kenya, Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek), the Law Society of Kenya and the Federation of Kenyan Employers — filed suits challenging the levy.

Cotu however struck a deal with the government and was ready to withdraw the case.

The housing tax was to take effect in May following a public notice by the government in April ordering employers to deduct and remit the levy by the 9th of every succeeding month.