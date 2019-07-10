By NATION TEAM

State House digital strategist and blogger Dennis Itumbi has been released by a Nairobi court following his arrest last week in connection with a fake letter alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

The Milimani court freed Mr Itumbi on Sh100,000 cash bail and ordered him to report every two days to the officer investigating the murder plot claim.

Mr Itumbi was detained last Thursday for five days to enable police to conclude investigations.

Part of the reasons the police wanted to hold him was to enable them to question 256 members of a WhatsApp group known as Tangatanga, of which the blogger is a member.