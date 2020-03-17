Court frees doctor accused of offering fake Covid-19 tests

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

A doctor who was arrested alongside his employee for advertising fake Covid-19 test kits was on Tuesday freed by a Nairobi court on Sh150,000 bail.

Dr Pravan Pancholi, the proprietor of Avane Clinic in Nairobi, and his co-accused Ndinda Kaleve, denied making false advert claiming to sell coronavirus test kits.

The suspects were arrested Monday in a raid by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council at Yaya Centre, Nairobi.

The dermatology and medical spa had issued a flier claiming to offer Covid-19 tests just days after Kenya confirmed its first case of the virus.

The duo's arrest comes just days after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued a stern warning against businesspeople profiteering off the pandemic.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned that anyone found taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis would be dealt with by the authorities.

Advertisement