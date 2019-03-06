By ABIUD OCHIENG

The Labour court has temporarily suspended the strike by aviation workers pending the hearing of the dispute on Thursday morning.

The workers downed their tools on Wednesday, citing displeasure with the board of management over unfair staff hiring and compensation and the proposed takeover of Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

This resulted in the suspension of flights and the deployment of officers of the General Service Unit to restore order.

KQ CASE

Judge Onesmus Makau issued the order on Wednesday following an application by Kenya Airways, which asked the court to stop the strike that it termed illegal.

The national carrier said that the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) disapproved of its planned partnership with the Kenya Airports Authority on the management of the airport.

The union filed its case at the High Court but failed to obtain orders stopping the partnership so its officials issued a strike notice on February 28.

KQ says, however, that KAWU did not follow procedures in calling the strike.

Earlier on Wednesday, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the strike was illegal while Labour's Ukur Yatani appointed conciliators to help resolve the dispute that hit air transport.

THE TAKEOVER

Members of parliament have been looking into the plan that is detailed in the Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PIIP), a proposal which they are yet to be supplied with.

On February 26, they sent away Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimet and KQ chief executive Sebastian Mikosz for failing to provide the document.

The two were asked to return with the CS, whom the lawmakers said was best-placed to answer their questions on the takeover since the decision was made at Cabinet level.

Days later, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi dismissed claims that he had stopped the investigation by Public Investments Committee (PIC).