Presbyterian Church of East Africa, Uthiru, in Kiambu County will not be demolished for now as it pursues an appeal over a disputed plot it occupies.

Three Appellate Court judges said the church had made a case that merits consideration.

“The PCEA has demonstrated that its appeal is arguable and will be rendered useless if the orders sought are not granted and the appeal eventually succeeds,” Justices Alnashir Visram, Roselyn Nambuye and Jamila Mohammed said.

Former Nyeri Town MP Wanyiri Kihoro and Ms Mugure Kihoro, the administrators of Dr Wanjiru Kihoro’s estate, successfully sued the church over the plot.

Dr Kihoro, who was Mr Kihoro’s wife, died in 2006.

On April 9 last year, Environment and Land Court judge Elijah Obaga gave the church 90 days to vacate the half-acre plot after the court found that Dr Kihoro was the rightful owner of the property.

Consequently, the judge issued orders to Mr Kihoro to demolish the church at the cost of the worshippers and the defunct Town Council of Kikuyu.

Evidence produced in court showed Dr Kihoro bought the property from Mr Ndibo Nthenge and it was subsequently transferred to her on March 31, 1983.

However, the church occupied the land claiming to have acquired it through adverse possession.

The High Court said the estate administrators had demonstrated ownership of the property. He also found that the church illegally occupied the land.

The judge said the church had no basis remaining on the land because it failed to demonstrate that it met the statutory threshold to claim ownership.

The court directed that the restriction that was registered on the land by the town council, making it difficult for Mr Kihoro to take ownership of the land, be removed.

It ordered the church and the council to pay the Kihoros Sh4.5 million as compensation for loss of use, rent and other profits from the property.

Aggrieved, the church officials and worshippers moved to the Court of Appeal seeking to stop the demolition.

In a sworn affidavit, Ms Beatrice Wanjiku Mugo, a member and retired elder and chairperson of PCEA Uthiru Church, said the church had occupied the land for more than 43 years.

Ms Mugo said she had been a member of the church since the early 1970s.

“In 1974, the church approached the area councillor to assist it in identifying a plot where locals could build a house of worship,” she told the court.

She added that the councillor advised the church to write to the Kiambu County Council.

“Thereafter, a meeting of the relevant committee of the council was convened, which directed the allocation of the property in 1974,” she added.

The church, Ms Mugo went on, moved to the property and put up temporary structures as arrangements were made to raise funds to construct a modern stone building.

However, her claims were disputed by Mr Kihoro, a lawyer who also represented his wife’s estate, saying the church opened its doors in 1990.

The PCEA members and officials admitted that a permanent church was opened in 1990 “but there had been a temporary one on the plot since 1975”.

PCEA told the three-judge bench that it had an arguable case and urged the court to determine when time started running for adverse possession to take effect and whether a demand letter constituted interruption to a claim for adverse possession.

The church pleaded for the stay of execution of High Court directive, arguing that its application was not frivolous, and if the orders sought were not granted, the Kihoros would proceed to demolish the building.

“A stay of execution of the decree and judgment of Justice Obaga delivered on April, 9, 2018 is granted, pending the hearing and determination of the case,” the judges said.

Dr Kihoro, a political activist, was injured with other National Rainbow Coalition alliance luminaries in the 2003 Busia plane crash moments after a celebration victory for Mr Moody Awori in Funyula Constituuency.