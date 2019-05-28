By MAUREEN KAKAH

The High Court has quashed the ban on outdoor, electronic and online advertising of gambling. The ban was to take effect at the end of May.

Justice Mativo on Tuesday ruled that the directive issued by the Betting Control and Licensing Board and endorsed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was unconstitutional.

He said the manner in which the order was made was procedurally unfair.

The decision followed a case filed by the Outdoor Advertising Association of Kenya.