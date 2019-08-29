Justice John Onyiego ruled that the sentenced slapped on him was excessive against the church elder, especially after he showed remorse.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A former National Youth Service (NYS) official who was jailed for four years for fraud will now serve half the sentence after the High Court reduced his prison term.

Selesio Karanja was imprisoned for four years after he was found guilty of fraudulently inserting the name of a company, which had not been prequalified, for supply of materials at NYS.

APPEAL

He was given an alternative of paying a fine of Sh4 million but he appealed against the conviction and sentence arguing that the charges were not known in law and that he was not a custodian of the tender box key.

He also claimed that there were glaring contradictions in the prosecution’s case.

“In my view, the court having appreciated that the appellant was remorseful and elderly, the sentence meted out was excessive in the circumstances I will therefore, set aside the sentence with a fine of Sh3 million or two years in prison in default,” the judge said.

The judge, however, dismissed claims that the charges were defective stating that they were clear and precise and he was able to understand.

Karanja had been charged alongside former PS Peter Mangiti and 23 others, among them members of the Ministerial tender committee.

But the rest of the accused persons were acquitted of charges of conspiracy to commit economic crime after Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali ruled that the prosecution failed to table sufficient evidence to prove that indeed there was conspiracy to commit the crime.

Others suspects were Mr Hassan Noor Hassan and senior Deputy Director-General Mr Adan Gedow Harakhe.

The magistrate said in order for a conspiracy case to be proved, there must be evidence that the accused persons indeed had a meeting, muted the idea and agreed to commit the said offense.

The court further said the witnesses who testified exonerated the accused persons instead of implicating them.

The court, however, found Karanja guilty. He was accused that on January 29, 2015, at NYS headquarters within Nairobi, as supply chain assistant NYS, engaged in fraudulent act in procurement by inserting the name of Dama Services Limited on the tender opening register, for the procurement of training materials in the automotive engineering faculty.