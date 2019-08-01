By MAUREEN KAKAH

A Nairobi court Thursday stopped the interment of Kibra MP Ken Okoth after his alleged second wife demanded recognition of her child as the lawmaker's biological son.

The magistrate court temporarily barred Okoth's mother Angeline Okoth and his wife Monica Okoth from conducting his burial or cremation.

Anne Thumbi, who is a nominated ward representative in Nairobi, wants the court to compel Okoth's extended family to include her in the burial plans and to have her five-year-old child recognised as the MP's biological son.

Lawyer Elkanah Mogaka, who is representing Ms Thumbi, said outside the Milimani Law Courts that after days of negotiations with Okoth's extended family the Nairobi MCA was denied a place in Okoth's obituary.

"My client wants to protect her son's legacy. She only wishes to have her child acknowledged as the MP's son and to be part of the funeral and burial plans," Mr Mogaka said.

Magistrate Grace Mmasi agreed to have the funeral plans temporarily halted until the case is heard and determined.