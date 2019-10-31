By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

Labour Relations Court has suspended the appointment of former Mathira MP Peter Weru as chairman of Tana Water Works Development Agency.

Justice Nzioki wa Makau has also ordered Water CS Simon Chelugui, who made the appointment, to allow William Wahome Mwangi to continue heading the agency and work without interference.

The court issued the conservatory orders after Mr Mwangi, whose chairmanship was revoked by Mr Chelugui on July 26, 2019 in a Gazette Notice dated October 17, filed a petition challenging his removal.

In his court documents, Mr Mwangi said he shocked to learn about his sacking on October 17 while on official duties in Egypt.

TOUR

The Egypt tour, that took place on October 9 to 18 for technical verification of Kerugoya/Kutus water project materials, had been cleared by the head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Mr Chelugui.

Advertisement

“Before the said revocation I was not given a chance to be heard or given any notice to show-cause why my chairmanship should not be revoked. Also there was no advertisement or open competitive process before purporting to gazette Mr Weru,” said Mr Mwangi.

Through lawyer Wahome Gikonyo, the petitioner told the court that the CS’s decision was in violation of fair labour practices, natural justice and the administrative action.

REVOCATION

While calling on the court to stop illegal appointments through impunity, the lawyer said Mr Mwangi was supposed to lead the agency for a renewable term of three years starting February 8 when was appointed by CS Chelugui.

Other members appointed to the agency’s board were Joseph M’uthari, Anne Wangechi Githinji, Muthoni Nkoroi, David Njagi Ngonge and Winnie Mwai, whose hiring was not revoked.

“If his appointment had been revoked from July 25, 2019, the Head of Public Service and the Cabinet Secretary would not have given him clearance, as chairman, to travel to Egypt from October 9, 2019,” said the lawyer.

Both Mr Mwangi and Mr Weru are from Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County.