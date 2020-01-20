Home News UoN VC: Court halts Magoha's decision against Prof Kiama Monday January 20 2020 Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama is pictured at the University of Nairobi during the launch of its council's strategic plan for 2019-2024. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary Judge Maureen Onyango, of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, also suspended Prof Isaac Mbeche's takeover as acting VC.The suit follows a back and forth over leadership of the institution following Prof Peter Mbithi's exit in July 2019.The UoN Senate, students' association and its chapter of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) have backed CS Magoha's decision, noting the need to follow the legal process for appointing a VC. Advertisement By MAUREEN KAKAH More by this Author In the headlines Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi arrested DCI says he and one Emmanuel Nyamweya received Sh1m from an extortion victim. No police security for rogue VIPs Oparanya team wins fresh term at CoG - VIDEO Babu Owino to stay behind bars - VIDEO Why UoN VC post is a big deal Memorable moments of Dennis Oliech's career Government was not consulted on Kiama pick, Magoha says - VIDEO