Court suspends Matiang'i deportation order

Wednesday February 19 2020

Chinese nationals in caning video

Chinese nationals Yu Ling, Deng Hailan, Ou Qiang, and Chang Yueping, accused of assaulting a Kenyan employee at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, are pictured in court on February 13, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Decision by Justice Luka Kimaru comes just days after the CS issued the order.
NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
The High Court has suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i's order to deport four Chinese nationals accused of caning a Kenyan worker at a Nairobi restaurant.

The decision was given by Justice Luka Kimaru today (Wednesday).

Dr Fred Matiang’i's directive was issued last week just after Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani had allowed police to detain the four for 15 days to investigate assault and immigration offences.

The four, Deng Hailan - the man suspected to have caned waiter Simon Osako Silo over lateness before dismissing him - Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.

The incident happened at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa.