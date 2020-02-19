Court suspends Matiang'i deportation order

Luka Kimaru comes just days after the CS issued the order.

By NATION REPORTER

The High Court has suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i's order to deport four Chinese nationals accused of caning a Kenyan worker at a Nairobi restaurant.

The decision was given by Justice Luka Kimaru today (Wednesday).

Dr Fred Matiang’i's directive was issued last week just after Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani had allowed police to detain the four for 15 days to investigate assault and immigration offences.

The four, Deng Hailan - the man suspected to have caned waiter Simon Osako Silo over lateness before dismissing him - Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.