Court suspends new city parking fee...

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The High Court has temporarily suspended the increment in parking fees for Nairobi motorists pending the hearing and determination of a case filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

Cofek, through city lawyer Henry Kurauka, sued the Nairobi City County government following its move to double parking fees within the central business district from Sh200 to Sh400 effective December 4, 2019.

High court Judge James Makau stayed implementation of the announcement by City Hall's director of parking until hearing and determination of the petition.

He directed that the case to be heard January 21 2020.

The judge said Mr Kurauka has made a prima facie case since city residents will suffer the ripple effects of increased fees.

Mr Kurauka told the court that consumers were not given sufficient notice by City Hall as required under the law.

County lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui raised an objection to the granting of conservatory orders which was declined by the court.

UNREASONABLE

In the suit against Governor Mike Sonko's administration, Cofek said the notice given to the public was too short, unreasonable, punitive and discriminatory and that no public participation was conducted before the decision to raise the charges was reached.