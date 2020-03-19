By Francis Mureithi

The National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNA-Kenya) wants the government to pay nurses and health workers who are in direct contact with coronavirus patients special insurance and enhanced allowances.

Nurses are the most exposed workers in hospitals, being the first contacts with those infected with the deadly virus.

The NNA-Kenya president Alfred Obengo said in the wake of the coronavirus fears in the country, nurses and health workers are working under high risk environment.

DIRECT CONTACT

“There is no short cut to this. It is important nurses and other professionals in direct contact with patients in clinical environment be considered for special insurance and enhanced risk allowances,” said Mr Obengo on Thursday.

He also called on the government to continue equipping nurses and health workers with knowledge and skills.

“The best way to manage and mitigate fear and panic among nurses and other healthcare workers and prepare them for clinical management of Covid –19, is to equip them with requisite knowledge and skills,” added Mr Obengo.

In China where the outbreak first surfaced last December, thousands of health workers were infected and others died of coronavirus due to exhaustion and crowded hospitals, extremely long hours, and a shortage of protective gear.

SPREAD

Mr Obengo said his association supports the measures so far taken by the government to stop the spread of the diseases that has infected more than 200,000 people globally and killed more than 4,000 others. The association has launched training of Covid-19 to all its members across the 47 counties.

Kenya has confirmed at least seven cases of novel coronavirus.

All major hospitals in the country have been put on high alert and have set aside isolation wards for treating patients infected with the virus.