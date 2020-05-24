On a positive note, Dr Aman said that three patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 383.

By BERNADINE MUTANU

More by this Author

Kenya on Sunday recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases bringing the national tally to 1,214.

During a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said that of the 22 new cases aged between 24 and 73 years-old, 17 were males while five were females.

Nairobi had 10 cases, Mombasa nine while Kwale, Nakuru and Taita Taveta had one case each.

On a positive note, Dr Aman said that three patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 383. He said that one patient who tested positive in Mathare succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 51.

more to follow...