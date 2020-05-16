Kenya reports 49 new Covid-19 cases - VIDEO...

The Head of State commended the health workers for their commitment in the fight against the pandemic.

He said that 14 Kenyans had tested positive in Uganda

JOEL ODIDI

ANGELA OKETCH

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 830 after 49 more people tested positive, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

The President, in his address to the nation from State House, Nairobi, also confirmed that five more people had died, raising the death tally to 50.

He said that it was disturbing to note that close to 30 per cent of the recorded deaths occurred at home.

"I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those we have lost. The life of every Kenyan is precious. I, together with millions of Kenyans mourn for the lost dreams cut short so suddenly by this disease," said President Kenyatta on Sunday.

TEARS AND MISERY

He added: " We empathise with the tears and misery of those they have left behind. May our God take them into his embrace and comfort their loved ones."

The Head of State commended the health workers for their commitment in the fight against the pandemic.

"I am delighted to report that due to the dedication and commitment of our health care workers, we have discharged 301 individuals from our health facilities having registered full recovery since the onset of this pandemic. There are now 481 cases undergoing treatment," he said.

He also thanked the dedicated and skilled Kenyans who are working around the clock to keep infections relatively low.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

"I also want to thank the tens of millions of Kenyans who are adhering to the health, hygiene, and social distancing measures," he added.

He said that in the last one week, the country had witnessed increased imported cases among individuals crossing into the country through our borders.

He said that 43 cases reported last week had crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania. There were 14 cases from Wajir, Isebania (10), Namanga (16), Lungalunga (2) and Loitoktok (1). He said that 14 Kenyans had tested positive in Uganda

Globally, the virus has claimed over 300,000 lives, while 4.7 million people have been infected.