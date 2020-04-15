Covid-19: the men and women making our lives bearable

By NASIBO KABALE

By AGGREY OMBOKI

Before the coronavirus outbreak you would find David Avido sewing his way out of poverty in the heart of Kibera. Today, he has put his business on the back burner to concentrate on making and distributing free masks to willing recipients.

Mr Avido is just one among the many heroes who are at the forefront today because of their sense of responsibility, compassion and deep expertise.

He said that when he saw the rush by affluent shoppers to stock up on food items on television after the first coronavirus case was announced in Kenya, his first thought was the plight of Kibera residents.

“I saw people on TV buying as many as 30 bottles of sanitiser, hand washing liquid and numerous cartons of non-perishable food items,” Mr Avido said.

“My heart went out to my fellow Kibera residents, who may not afford to stock up large amounts of food, medicines, sanitiser, gloves and masks to shield themselves from a lockdown or shortage caused by a curfew.”

Mr Avido is among Kenyans who realised that when serious disruption occurs, from natural disasters and disease outbreaks, life changes drastically.

As media outlets around the world race to cover vital angles of the coronavirus crisis, much attention has been paid to healthcare workers — and rightfully so. But there are also hundreds of thousands of unsung heroes offering coronavirus help.

They are employed at supermarkets, pharmacies, morgues, media houses abd security agencies.

To show you what is going on and give a true picture of the reality on the ground, journalists have gone to great lengths and risked their lives by putting themselves at the frontline.

A Nation Media Group journalist was clobbered by police while in the line of duty.

Journalists have also risked their lives visiting hospitals where Covid-19-positive cases are being treated, and going to other crowded areas.

Also deserving praise are those whose efforts make up the entire infrastructure of a functioning society — IT experts, food vendors and other emergency personnel.

To ensure that the spread of the virus is curbed, the country needs to be kept clean, and that is the work of cleaners and garbage disposal workers — who are still working, some even without protective gear.

People use masks and throw them into the garbage with little thought about whether they are contaminated.

And much like the mama mboga and grocery shops that sell food, truck drivers ferrying food items play a crucial role in keeping the shelves stocked.

These heroics is repeating itself in many other industries, where workers may be without health insurance or even an idea of where they can access healthcare.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union acting secretary-general Chibanzi Mwachonda said that there is a need to include the coronavirus disease in the second schedule of the 2007 Occupational Safety and Health Act.

“We propose the creation of an Occupational Injury and Disease Fund as a subsidiary legislation to the Public Finance Management Act with a seed amount of Sh3 billion to cover all frontline workers in public and private sectors,” he said.