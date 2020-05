By SIMON CIURI

Kenya on Thursday reported 147 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 1,618 and the death toll to 58.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a briefing that 13 coronavirus patients left hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 421.

All the 147 patients who tested positive are Kenyans and the youngest is one-year-old, Mr Kagwe said.