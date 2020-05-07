By LUCY MKANYIKA

At least 30 Kenyans were on Thursday arrested and forced into quarantine after they were found trying to cross back from Tanzania through the porous Taveta-Holili border.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja and Taveta Sub-county Police Commander Lawrence Marwa said they would stay at the Mahoo quarantine centre for the mandatory 14 days.

Mr Marwa said the Kenyans were traders fleeing from the placed where they stayed in Tanzania due to fears about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease.

They were arrested at different points along the border.

SECURITY TIGHTENED

The police boss said police security was heightened along the border to ensure all those crossing over illegally are apprehended.

Agencies are working together with chiefs, Nyumba Kumi elders and residents to ensure nobody enters the country unnoticed, he said.

"We are patrolling the border ... anyone who comes into the country is reported to us, arrested and put into quarantine," he said.

ESCAPEE

Last week, a man who had escaped from a quarantine facility in Tanzania managed to sneak into the country unnoticed.

Although he was later identified after seeking treatment at Taveta Sub-county Hospital, the incident raised fears among residents.

The man tested negative for the disease and was released from the hospital.

In addition, Tanzania has been reporting high numbers of infections so residents and leaders in Taita Taveta fear infections will increase due to border crossings.

Taita Taveta is yet to report any case of the coronavirus, with 18 counties affected so far and a total of 607 confirmed cases of the virus in Kenya as of May 7.

HUGE RISK

Speaking while visiting the Taveta-Holili One Stop Border Post, Governor Samboja said authorities were worried about the risk the porous border posed.

He said community policing along the border had been strengthened and residents urged to report any illegal crossings.

"We are asking our citizens to work with Nyumba Kumi elders and security agencies to provide information on possible cases," he said.

The governor also said that the county emergency response committee resolved to forcefully quarantine everybody arrested along the border.

TRUCK DRIVERS

He said Taita Taveta was working with the border facility to see to it that truck drivers are tested before entering the country, as required by the government.

The government is yet to kick off the testing of truck drivers at the facility as earlier announced.

Mr Samboja further said two laboratory officers were assigned to the facility so the testing could begin immediately.