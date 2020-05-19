The minister announced Mombasa has the highest rate of Covid-19 deaths recording 27, followed by Nairobi (20) while Siaya, Bomet and Kiambu have one fatality each.

By ANGELA OKETCH

Kenya's coronavirus tally has risen to 963 after 51 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

During Tuesday press briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the number of recoveries rose to 358 after 22 patients were discharged from hospitals.

