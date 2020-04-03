Covid-19: Bidco donates hand-washing units in city slum

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Bidco Africa has donated 50 handwashing units to Ghetto classics, the flagship programme of the Arts foundation based in Korogocho slums.

Since washing hands is one of the ways that has been put to contain the virus, Bidco will also provide soap to be used at the villages.

The initiative will be championed by 500 children who are part of the group that provides the youth with opportunities to better themselves.