Covid-19: Daughter finally mourns mother

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

When she walked out of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, the largest Covid-19 isolation centre in the region, Brenda Akinyi, went straight to her mother’s graveside to bid her farewell.

Ursula Buluma was a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a Mombasa hospital a fortnight ago and was buried the same day at Mbaraki cemetery.

She was the first person in Coast region to succumb to Covid-19.

Ms Akinyi did not mourn her mother as would be expected. She didn’t view her mother’s body and neither did she attend the burial.

“Why mother? Why did you just leave me alone without saying goodbye? Why didn’t you tell me anything? I leave everything to God. I don’t know what to do mother,” wailed Ms Akinyi while grieving in the graveyard.

For close to 40 minutes, she mourned as she tried to find closure, with three of her relatives consoling her. Ms Akinyi later prayed and left the graveyard.

Advertisement

But a medical receipt she was carrying rubbed more salt in her wound.

NEGLIGENCE

She had parted with a whopping Sh92,130 for her release from the isolation centre despite assurances by the county government that Covid-19 patients would not pay a cent.

The receipt listed drugs, accommodation, nursing, consumables, stationery, sanitation and disinfection as what she was paying for.

Although Ms Akinyi expressed relief after leaving the isolation centre, she has no kind words for the hospital management.

She was first taken to the Kenya Medical Training College isolation centre before being moved to Coast General Hospital on April 1.

Ms Akinyi still believes her mother’s death was as a result of carelessness and negligence by the hospital staff and management.

Speaking at her mother’s graveside, she said it was good she was finally free of the virus and out of isolation but demanded a refund from Governor Hassan Ali Joho’s administration.

“I’m happy I have finally seen where my mother was buried while I was in isolation, but I have many questions that need to be answered by the hospital. My mother was admitted to the Coast General Hospital, where I stayed for 12 days,” she said.

MEDICAL BILL

Ms Akinyi added that she never tested positive for coronavirus and suspects her mother did not die of Covid-19.

“Perhaps I’m in denial. My mother died of negligence. I attended to her for a week while returning home to my children, but I never tested positive,” Ms Akinyi said.

She said she was only given paracetamol tablets during her entire stay at Coast General Hospital.

Ms Akinyi’s relative, Bernard Ogola, said the family first paid Sh14,830 but was later told to add Sh117,000.

The amount was later reduced to Sh77,300 after they complained.

“I demand to be told why there was a discrepancy in the billing system,” he said.

Mr Ogola added that another patient who was also discharged on Monday had his bill reduced from Sh76,800 to Sh14,300.

Contacted, Mombasa County government officials said Covid-19 patients must settle their medical bills.

“Are there any who have paid? Every treatment given has to be charged because we are using public resources. We use resources to run this hospital. If a part of the bill is covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund, that is okay,” Mombasa County secretary Denis Lewa told the Nation.