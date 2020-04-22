By SARAH NANJALA

More by this Author

Kenya will receive an additional Sh513 million from Denmark as part of its contribution to bolster emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday, ambassador Mette Knudsen said the contribution will benefit Kenya’s health system in the area of interventions in coronavirus hotspots.

The Sh513 million was in addition to Sh320 million for the same purpose, that Denmark gave through the World Bank gave on April 4.

HOTSPOTS

Out of the Sh513 million, Sh359 million will be allocated to support for county health systems through reinforcement of operations and maintenance of level two and three health facilities.

Some Sh156 million will support water and sanitation interventions in potential Covid-19 hotspots.

Advertisement

“The pandemic is a global challenge that calls for global solidarity. Even if the pandemic rages in Denmark, we have decided to provide another contribution of Sh513 million to the people of Kenya during these challenging times," the ambassador said.

"It is our ambition that the funding will benefit the poor and vulnerable populations the most."

THE UNSERVED

Last week, Denmark's Parliament approved a global Covid-19 emergency support package of DKK 650 million (Sh10 billion), with Sh513 million set aside for Kenya.

Ambassador Knudsen noted that the new funding will be implemented through existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

“The additional funding will contribute to the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 through support for provision of water, sanitation and hygiene services to the underserved, unserved vulnerable and highly populated settlements," he said.