This was after disturbing scenes were witnessed outside Kibra's deputy County Commissioner's office on Friday.

The guidelines come a day after the Ministry of Interior banned the uncoordinated direct distribution of food and non-food donations across the country.

By SARAH NANJALA

The national steering committee on coronavirus has outlined guidelines on how the public can donate to Kenyans affected by the pandemic.

In a statement issued Sunday, Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Chair Jane Karuku said those who wish to make donations should engage the Fund Secretariat, who will in turn coordinate distributions to families and persons in need.

“The notification to the fund is to enable coordination of donations to facilitate security arrangements, alignment with the needs assessment map, health surveillance and related public guidance necessary to facilitate safe distribution of the donations,” she noted.

Ms Karuku noted that well-wishers within Nairobi can notify the Fund Secretariat through their email address [email protected] as well as through their rapid response phone numbers: 0702000055, 0702000077 or 0772429949.

The statement further noted that head of the Fund Secretariat Kennedy Kihara will be working closely with the regional security team to provide the necessary support and co-operation for such donations

“For all other counties, donors are similarly requested to notify the county commissioners who are working closely with the respective governors for coordination and support,” the statement readin part.

The guidelines come a day after the Ministry of Interior banned the uncoordinated direct distribution of food and non-food donations across the country. This was after disturbing scenes were witnessed outside Kibra's deputy County Commissioner's office on Friday, where hundreds of residents crammed one another to receive foodstuffs, disregarding social distancing guidelines.