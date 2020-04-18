By NASIBO KABALE

Sixteen more people in Kenya have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 262, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Saturday.

CS Kagwe gave this report to the Senate Ad Hoc Committee during a Zoom meeting ahead of the daily briefing for the day.

He also reported one more death, raising the total to 12, from the 11 that President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Thursday.

The ministry is expected to address the country at 2.30pm.

STATISTICS

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

Since then, it has quickly spread across the world and infected at least 2,263,064 people, according to Worldometer's tally on April 18.

The total number of deaths was 154,828 and that of recoveries 581,183 as of April 18, while the number of active cases stood at 1,527,054 with 96 per cent of the conditions being mild and the rest - 56,977 - critical.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 736,010, 79 per cent or 581,182 of which was the number of recoveries.

In Africa, the number of infections was 20,652 and the deaths 1,029.