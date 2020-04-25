Covid-19: Uhuru extends curfew by 21 days as cases rise to 343
Saturday April 25 2020
Kenya now has 343 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Saturday, saying a total of 98 people had recovered and that the death toll remained 14.
Kenya, which reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 13, had 336 confirmed cases and 94 recoveries as of Friday.
President Kenyatta made these announcements in an address to the nation amid the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and Kenya's efforts to reduce local transmission.
He made announcements including the following:
An extension of the nationwide 7pm to 5am curfew by 21 days.
An extension of the cessation of movement order affecting Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties by 21 days. These counties were among those earlier identified as most at risk for the virus. Nairobi and Mombasa account for the highest number of cases and tested samples in the country.
That minimal operations will be allowed at hotels and other eateries in select counties should they adhere strictly to the government's measures against the spread of the deadly virus.
The rollout of the National Hygiene Programme on April 29, an initiative that help create a healthier environment and create jobs, with the first phase employing 26,148 workers over the first 30 days and over 100,000 youths progressively.
That the government is unaware of reports that Kenya will take part in a vaccine trial. Giving the Health ministry's daily briefing on Friday, Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said authorities were not aware of plans by Oxford University to carry out human vaccine trials in the country. President Kenyatta said the nation would be notified of developments in trials as local organisations such as the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) were taking part in global efforts for the vaccine.
That more stringent measures against the will be taken in consultation with the counties governments of Mandera, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa as they have registered an increase in cases of infection.
STATISTICS
The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.
Since then, it has quickly spread across the world and infected at least 2,847,238 people, according to Worldometer's tally on April 25.
The total number of deaths was 197,979 and that of recoveries 811,783 as of April 25, while the number of active cases stood at 1,779,175, with three per cent or 58,301 of them being critical and the rest mild.
Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 1,009,762, with 80 per cent or 811,783 being the number of recoveries or those discharged.
In Africa, the number of infections was 28,351 and the deaths 1,301.
More to follow