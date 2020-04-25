An extension of the nationwide 7pm to 5am curfew by 21 days.

An extension of the cessation of movement order affecting Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties by 21 days. These counties were among those earlier identified as most at risk for the virus. Nairobi and Mombasa account for the highest number of cases and tested samples in the country.

That minimal operations will be allowed at hotels and other eateries in select counties should they adhere strictly to the government's measures against the spread of the deadly virus.

The rollout of the National Hygiene Programme on April 29, an initiative that help create a healthier environment and create jobs, with the first phase employing 26,148 workers over the first 30 days and over 100,000 youths progressively.

That the government is unaware of reports that Kenya will take part in a vaccine trial. Giving the Health ministry's daily briefing on Friday, Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said authorities were not aware of plans by Oxford University to carry out human vaccine trials in the country. President Kenyatta said the nation would be notified of developments in trials as local organisations such as the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) were taking part in global efforts for the vaccine.