By NASIBO KABALE

More by this Author

Sixteen more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising Kenya's total number of cases to 336.

Dr Rashid Aman, the Health Chief Administrative Secretary, told a press conference on Friday that the new patients were among 946 tested in 12 counties in the last 24 hours.

He said surveillance teams picked up 11 of the cases in Nairobi County and five in Mombasa County.

In Nairobi, five cases were recorded in Dandora, two each in City Park and Parklands and one each in Eastleigh and Pipeline.

In Mombasa, Kiembeni, Centi Kumi, Stadium, Msikiti Nuru and Mulaloni had one case each.

Dr Aman reported that since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Kenya on March 13, a total of 16,738 tests had been conducted.

Advertisement

He said five more patients had recovered, raising the total number to 94, and that the number of deaths had remained 14 since April 18.

A total of 887 contacts were being monitored.

RESTRICTIONS

Dr Aman noted that the 21-day curfew that President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed nationwide, from 7pm to 5am, was nearing its end.

He said significant gains had been made since it was effected on March 27 but regretted that there had been a return to mass gatherings in some areas.

Regarding the push for the full reopening of the courts, he said this is not the time and that lawyers to considered the grave danger the country is facing.

"We thank the Judiciary, through Chief Justice David Maraga, for exercising restraint in handling this matter," Dr Aman said.

"The health and safety of our court users comes first, otherwise there be no one to dispense justice to."

Earlier, the Judiciary issued a statement denying reports that it had allowed church services to take place with restrictions in place.

It noted that a prayer by pastors Don Mutugi, Joan Miriti and Alex Gichunge, in a petition filed at the High Court's Constitutional and Huma Rights Division, was not granted as reported on Thursday.

The Judiciary said it had only permitted alternative forms of worship such as broadcasting services online.

STATISTICS

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

Since then, it has quickly spread across the world and infected at least 2,744,614 people, according to Worldometer's tally on April 24.

The total number of deaths was 191,791 and that of recoveries 755,443 as of April 24, while the number of active cases stood at 1,797,380, with three per cent or 58,693 of them being critical and the rest mild.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 947,234, with 80 per cent or 755,443 being the number of recoveries or those discharged.