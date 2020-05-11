By DAILY MONITOR

Five more truck drivers, among them Kenyans, have tested for the coronavirus in Uganda, bringing the country’s tally to 121.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the confirmed cases are among 1,498 truckers whose samples were tested on Sunday.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 121 in Uganda. The new cases are two Ugandan and three Kenyan truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Malaba points of entry,” she tweeted.

The minister added that all 341 community samples tested negative for Covid-19.

“Total samples tested today (Sunday) at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) are 1,839,” she added.

HUNT ON

Meanwhile, security and health officials are hunting for a Kenyan truck driver who went into hiding after his samples tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday at Malaba border point.

The Aswa Region Police Spokesman Patrick Okema said the driver abandoned his truck, registration number KBR 614H, when he arrived in Elegu on May 8, 2020.

APPEAL TO PUBLIC

Mr Okema has appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and volunteer any information on the driver’s whereabouts to prevent further spread of the virus.