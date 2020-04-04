By VERAH OKEYO

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya increased to 126 after four people tested positive on Saturday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new patients include three Kenyans and a Pakistani national.

The CS said that people have tested positive in quarantine and this is likely to cause more transmission especially because others went against protocols.

Because of this, the CS said that the government has extended the isolation period by 14 days for those quarantined where Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

He said the Ministry of Health had operationalised Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital to cater for Covid-19 patients. He said that 20 patients are already isolated at the facility.

The CS urged the youth to help fight the spread of coronavirus.