Chief Justice David Maraga on Tuesday ruled out open court sessions for now, citing the risk of the transmission of the deadly Covid-19.

The decision followed a recommendation by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), which CJ Maraga chairs.

Mr Maraga noted that court operations were scaled down and technology employed as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have continued to monitor the situation, implementing mutually agreed measures to ensure the wheels of justice continue to turn without endangering the lives of the people," he said.

CJ Maraga added, however, that the virus has continued to spread among communities and that the courts are at high risk due to heavy human traffic.

"Quiet a number of judicial officers conduct hearings in their chambers hence the danger of not social-distancing," said the CJ.

He also noted that "many senior members fall within the category considered most vulnerable so opening the courts will put them in harm's way."

He also noted that some lawyers are seniors.

LSK's PROTEST

Last week, Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi protested the closure of courts, saying it was not supported by law and that the Judiciary had no infrastructure to enable remote working.

“The Judiciary should open all courts, registries and tribunals for them to function within the statutory calendar and framework,” he said adding that it was the responsibility of the Judiciary to put in place measures to cater for the safety of court users.

The NCAJ later met and agreed to upscale court operations beginning this week, after the end of the Easter recess.

The statement, however, sparked protests by the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association and senior lawyer.

A statement signed by 20 senior lawyers noted Covid-19 remained a big threat so it would be risky to reopen the courts and that parties would get into trouble for failing to appear to represent their clients.

“The bottom line is that while the dire predictions might not have come to pass yet, we are still very much in the midst of the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic. Nothing has changed. Indeed, things have only got worse hence the enhancement of the initial measures implemented by GOK," it said.

PAPERWORK

In his statement, CJ Maraga said that after assessing the situation, it was still risky to reopen the courts because many judicial officers conducted hearings in their chambers and many documents exchanged hands.

“Courts activities involve extensive exchange of paperwork, from advocates’ offices to registry staff and finally to the judicial officers," he explained.

"Therefore, the risk of accelerating the spread of the virus through courtroom activities is inordinately high."

Mr Maraga further noted that because operations continued with the use of technology, pending judgements and rulings will have been cleared by next week.