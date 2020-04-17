By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has cautioned Kenyans against challenging the government following its stern measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The disease is real and is highly contagious, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader told a country whose total number of confirmed cases grew to 246 on Friday, with the Health ministry's confirmation of 12 more positive test results.

Mr Odinga said there is nothing mythical about Covid-19 so Kenyans should support government initiatives to deal with the disease.

The former PM noted presidential orders including a ban on all international passenger flights and public gatherings including church services, funerals and weddings, imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew as well as a ban on movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has tried as much as possible to curb the spread but our people must help in this fight. Kenyans must take the necessary steps to stop the spread,” Mr Odinga said in an interview on Friday.

“The coronavirus is not a joke. Let us take it seriously. We must change our behaviours and work with government to curb its spread."

He added, “As you are all aware, the first cases slipped into the country from abroad before the airport was closed. The government did the honourable thing in banning international flights. We should not blame anybody at the moment. All that happened before is now water under the bridge."

PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

The ODM boss further told the public to take personal responsibility in the fight against the virus by maintaining high standard of hygiene, enhancing social distancing and staying at home.

“[These actions] and complying with government’s directive to bury loved ones within 24 or 48 hours, with only close family members in attendance, will highly contribute to the fight against this disease,” he said.

He regretted that individuals such as Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi did not self-isolate after returning from overseas, as instructed, thus contributing to the spread of the deadly disease.

“Some people ... ended up meeting people, attending funerals and weddings and going to night clubs. This has caused the rapid spread of the virus in the region,” the former PM said.

The ODM leader also spoke of resource mobilisation, saying he was part of a team helping needy Kenyans and other African countries such as Burundi, Burkina Faso, Togo and Gabon.

“We formed a committee to collect funds. We also want to ensure contribution towards medical assistance to stop spread of this disease.," he said.

"We have [set up] a private fund kitty to collect sovereign funds and funds from insurance to help in this war.”

He added that they needed $200,000 to aid research on a vaccine by universities and other institutions.

CHURCH MEETINGS

Mr Odinga's remarks came as church leaders in his Nyanza backyard challenged the government to reopen churches and allow them to conduct services in shifts, while observing social distancing and all the other requirements.

The government has announced that a number of residents in 21 counties including Siaya, Kisii, Homa Bay and Nyamira have tested positive for the virus.

But clerics under the Nyanza Council of Church Leaders appealed to President Kenyatta to lift the suspension on church meetings, arguing that “cooperate prayers in church will curb the spirit of the pandemic”.

In a statement read by chairman Dr Washington Ogonyo-Ngede, the council said, “We have also realised that most of the church members are backsliding and dying spiritually because of lack of the nourishment they received every Sunday while attending church services."

Many churches have been holding shorter services online.

HOPE

Bishop Ngede, Archbishops Julius Otieno, Patrick Ligawa and Bishops John Onyango Ober, Dr William Abuka, Jasper Ogello and John Ongongá further said leaders should not preach fear.

“Messages of hope and encouragement should be preached by both church and political leaders. What our tongues confess can cause death or life hence the need to get back the flock and preach messages of hope to them,” Dr Ngede said.

The council noted that religious leaders are bound by a covenant and must work with the government to ensure Kenyans are comfortable and secure.

"We must also ensure the voice of God through the church is not silent,” added Bishop Ligawa of the Church of Christ in Africa (CCA).

But Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe earlier noted that it is illogical for people to hold gatherings as this increases the risk of infection.