The government has banned the uncoordinated direct distribution of food and non-food donations in vulnerable communities and has instead developed a framework that will ensure dignified distribution.

The Interior ministry on Saturday asked those willing to offer support to channel it through the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, in Nairobi, and the offices of governors and county commissioners in counties.

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the government made the decision after breach of social distancing guidelines as set out by the Ministry of Health and the resultant disorder.

“Any donors and well-wishers who would like to contribute to the coronavirus response actions in Nairobi are asked to channel or co-ordinate their contributions through the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund,” Dr Matiang’i said in a statement.

The decision came after ugly scenes were witnessed on good Friday as thousands of Kibra residents converged outside the area deputy county commissioner’s office to receive foodstuff.

This was despite the government's ban on public gatherings.

ODM leader Raila Odinga had donated supplies worth Sh15 million.

Those who thronged the venue did not have protective face masks and disregarded the physical distancing guidelines fronted by the World Health Organisation (WH) as an effective measure of containing the spread of the virus.

Dr Matiang’i directed all those willing to make donations to contact Ms Jane Karuku and Mr Kennedy Kihara, the chairperson and secretary to the Fund, respectively.

He asked them to use telephone number 0772 429949 or email addresses [email protected] and [email protected]

He said the two officials will be the principal points of contact for all contributions to the fund, whose offices are on the first floor of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

In the counties, the CS said, governors and county commissioners will be the focal point of distribution and asked all individuals, organisations and philanthropic groups wishing to support vulnerable communities to work with the two offices.

The CS said the additional measures are meant to secure the co-ordination, consolidation, demarcation and distribution of donations in a dignified manner, based on the already developed needs map, while ensuring that the same is rolled out in a transparent and accountable manner.

"All donated food, non food items and cash will be accounted for and the donors publicly acknowledged for the purposes of transparency and accountability," he noted.