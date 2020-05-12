By NASIBO KABALE

Kenya's coronavirus tally has risen to 715 after 15 people, including a one-year-old baby, tested positive in the last 24 hours.

During Tuesday press briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the number of recoveries rose to 259 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals.

Dr Aman said 978 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

At the same time Covid-19 deaths in the country rose to 36 after 3 people succumbed to the disease in Mombasa.

Dr Aman said two people died in their homes and another in hospital.

