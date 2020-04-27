Covid-19 cases rise by 8 - VIDEO...

Owners of eateries will now be required to get their staff tested for Covid-19, and can only open their businesses once their employees have tested negative.

More people from Nairobi and Mombasa tested positive for coronavirus.

By LYNETTE MUKAMI

More by this Author

Kenya's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 8 to now stand at a total of 363.

This is after 4 more people from Nairobi and 4 in Mombasa tested positive, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Monday.

He said 8 more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from Covid-19 to 114.

RESTAURANT RULES

While speaking during the indoor briefing at Afya House, Mr Kagwe spelled out additional measures for restaurants that will be put in place going forward, including operation of restaurants between 5 am and 4 pm only.

Advertisement

"After that it becomes difficult for the people to get home for curfew," he said.

The CS noted that people working during this period had struggled to find places to eat, and recommended additional rules for restaurants that will operate to serve them.

Owners of eateries will now be required to get their staff tested for Covid-19, and can only open their businesses once their employees have tested negative.

"Anybody walking into a restaurant must wash their hands first and must have a mask. More seriously, restaurants that are going to open will open with people who have been tested and who are Covid-19 free," he said, adding that persons who have not been tested cannot operate eateries.

NO BUFFETS

There will also be no buffets and self-service meals.

"The tables within the dining areas must be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart from each other and customer seating must also maintain social distancing," he added.

The CS urged that social distancing must also be maintained by staff while in the kitchens.