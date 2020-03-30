Virus scare: Strathmore student put in isolation

By JACOB WALTER

More by this Author

A Strathmore University student reported to have developed breathing difficulties was last Friday admitted at the Moyale Level 4 Hospital isolation ward after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

The female student had travelled from Nairobi on March 20, 2020.

Marsabit Health Executive Jama Wolde told the Nation that they did not want to take chances after reviewing the history of the patient.

Dr Wolde detailed that she first experienced bouts of coughing and a sore throat while in Nairobi and sought treatment at a city hospital where she was put on medication and released to go back home.

She travelled back to Manyatta Burji, Moyale Sub-county on March 21, 2020 and began experiencing difficulties breathing. She was later rushed to a local clinic where her blood pressure was found to be abnormally high.

Consequently, she was isolated and security officers deployed to keep off relatives and neighbours who insisted on keeping her company.

Advertisement

“It’s true that we currently have a patient moved to Moyale Level 4 Hospital isolation ward after exhibiting symptoms akin to the Covid-19 disease. We’ve sent samples and are awaiting results,” he said.

Dr Wolde, however, accused the clinic that initially admitted her in Moyale of mismanaging her and sparking fear and anxiety among relatives and residents.

He also warned locals against spreading rumours about coronavirus, saying the best response mechanisms have been put in place to handle the pandemic in the region.

He assured all Moyale residents that the County Government is working with the national government to protect the region.