alexa After first night of curfew, cities spring back to life - Daily Nation
After first night of curfew, cities spring back to life

Saturday March 28 2020

Kenya curfew

A business man closes his shop in Nairobi before the beginning of a curfew on March 27, 2020. PHOTO | SIMON MAINA | AFP 

In Summary

  • Police brutality ushered in the coronavirus curfew in many parts of the country Friday night security officer descended on citizens who were outdoors after 7pm.
NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
Cities across the county sprung back to life Saturday morning after the first night of curfew.

Streets and trading centres countrywide were emptied Friday night as the dusk-to-dawn came into effect.

In Nairobi, public transport operators resumed business at 5am Saturday with some flouting the government’s social distancing rule.

In Mombasa, ferry services resumed at 5.30am and by 7am there were long lines at the Likoni Channel as commuters waited to cross.

Police brutality ushered in the coronavirus curfew in many parts of the country Friday night security officer descended on citizens who were outdoors after 7pm.

Mombasa Road in Nairobi was empty as police
Mombasa Road in Nairobi was empty as police enforced new movement limitations on Friday night. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

General Service Unit officers in Nairobi on
General Service Unit officers in Nairobi on March 27, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP