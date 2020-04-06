Covid-19 emergency board appeals for donations

By NASIBO KABALE

The Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Board has put up an M-Pesa paybill number and bank account that Kenyans of goodwill, corporates and multinational institutions can use to send their donations.

Jane Karuku, chairperson of the Board, said in a statement on Monday that money raised will go to medical facilities and poor people first, as well pledging to make public all donations and spend.

"(Immediate priorities) are to support the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable communities with their immediate needs, including food," the statement said.

“The support and goodwill towards this initiative have so far been very encouraging. Any person who may wish to donate to the Fund can send their contributions.”

Ms Karuku said that the Board will publicise contributions and expenditure regularly as they are working with professional services firms PwC Kenya, Deloitte Kenya and EY Kenya who are providing pro-bono assurance services.

The Board will reach out primarily to corporate entities, development partners and multinational institutions for contributions.

"Any person who may wish to donate to the Fund can send their contributions to:

Account name: Kenya COVID-19 Fund, Account number: 2042554653, Bank Name: Absa Bank Kenya PLC, Branch: Absa Towers, Branch Code: 077, Swift Code: BARCKENX. Or M-PESA Paybill: 999000, Account number: Name of organisation or individual."

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) today announced that it has donated Sh100 million to the private sector-led kitty.

The sourcing of funds comes at a time when the World Bank Group Board of Directors approved $50 million (about Sh5 billion) in immediate funding to support Kenya’s response to the global Covid-19 pandemic under a new operation known as the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Project.

The Bank said this project will be providing emergency funding for medical diagnostic services, surveillance and response, training, isolation of suspected cases, medical waste disposal “and community engagement as well as for strengthening of the country’s capacity to provide safe blood services.”

“This new fast track facility will assist Kenya in its efforts to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by Covid-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness,” said Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Country Director for Kenya, in a statement on Thursday.

“Covid-19 threatens lives and livelihoods, and a rapid response is needed for food security, nutrition, and schooling,” he added.