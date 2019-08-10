By JOEL ODIDI

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Saturday arrested two matatu crew in Githurai, Nairobi, over the death of a passenger.

The bus driver Naphtali Fondo, 33, and his conductor Alex Gikonyo, 20, allegedly pushed 24-year-old Gerald Kimondo from a moving vehicle, in Githurai, thereby causing his death.

Police say the suspects will be charged with murder.

PUSHED OUT

Detectives handling the case have established that the said bus was last year involved in a similar case near Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, where 20-year-old Doreen Kinya, a student at Nairobi Institute of Business Studies was pushed out a Githurai bus owned by Zam Zam Sacco.

Ms Kinya died moments after arriving at the nearby Neema Uhai Hospital in Ruaraka where a Good Samaritan rushed her.

A post-mortem on her body revealed that she broke her skull after falling off the bus.