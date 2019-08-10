Matatu crew who threw man out of moving bus arrested
Saturday August 10 2019
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Saturday arrested two matatu crew in Githurai, Nairobi, over the death of a passenger.
The bus driver Naphtali Fondo, 33, and his conductor Alex Gikonyo, 20, allegedly pushed 24-year-old Gerald Kimondo from a moving vehicle, in Githurai, thereby causing his death.
Police say the suspects will be charged with murder.
PUSHED OUT
Detectives handling the case have established that the said bus was last year involved in a similar case near Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, where 20-year-old Doreen Kinya, a student at Nairobi Institute of Business Studies was pushed out a Githurai bus owned by Zam Zam Sacco.
Ms Kinya died moments after arriving at the nearby Neema Uhai Hospital in Ruaraka where a Good Samaritan rushed her.
A post-mortem on her body revealed that she broke her skull after falling off the bus.
Her left arm was broken while her face and arms had bruises resulting from the impact with the tarmac.