High Court Judge Weldon Korir has issued an order compelling the Inspector General of Police to publish in newspapers within 48 hours guidelines for officers on how to enforce the State imposed curfew.

The said guidelines should also be filed in court, he said on Monday.

The police force has also been barred from using unreasonable force as well as interfering with media coverage.

The judge has directed the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to provide copies of the case documents to the sued parties by midday tomorrow and that other documents be filed via email.

The respondents of the case filed by the lawyers' lobby are IG Mutyambai, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Attorney General, the Chief Justice and the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

LSK had moved to court seeking suspension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew and an order compelling CS Kagwe to provide more details on the country’s preparedness in tackling coronavirus.

