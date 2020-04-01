By MOHAMED AHMED

President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologised to victims and Kenyans in general for the police brutality witnessed at the beginning of the ongoing dusk-to-dawn curfew which was imposed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking during a live video call with two Kenyans who have been cured of the Covid-19 on Wednesday, President Kenyatta regretted the manner in which police officers enforced restrictions on movements and public gatherings.

Speaking from State House, Nairobi, Mr Kenyatta held the virtual meeting with Brenda and Brian who were hosted at Afya House, the Health ministry’s headquarters in the capital.

BOY KILLED

The police are on the spot for the death 13-year-old Yassin Moyo, who was allegedly hit by a stray bullet in Kiamaiko, Mathare on Wednesday.

The law enforcers also unleashed terror on residents of Mombasa at the Likoni channel and assaulted an NTV journalist as he went about his job.

The beatings were witnessed in various places across the country.

Videos obtained by the Nation showed hordes of police officers beating guards on night duty, drivers on deserted roads, desperate ferry users agitated by delays at Likoni crossing in Mombasa, and journalists on duty.

TRUCK DRIVER

Mr Anthony Ndung’u, who has been a driver for 10 years, was beaten by police officers on the first day of the curfew as he transported fresh produce in a truck.

Kenyans condemned the actions by the officers enforcing the curfew, saying they ought to have been more humane.

Reacting to the condemnation of the violence, Police Spokesman Charles Owino said action would be taken against officers found to have broken the law.