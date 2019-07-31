However, theirs came with a twist. They decided to cycle from Nairobi to Ethiopia and finally Sudan to get to Saudi Arabia.

By NASIBO KABALE

For 45 days, four men took on a religious journey that was combined with a test of stamina, strength and an ambitious Sh5 million fundraising project.

Known as the “Pedal to Hajj team,” Mohamed Zahir, Osman Idrissa, Mohammed Salim and Anwar Mansur set on a pilgrimage to Mecca. Muslims are expected to perform the rite at least once in their lifetime, one of the five pillars of Islam.

LOST CONTACT

However, theirs came with a twist. They decided to cycle from Nairobi to Ethiopia and finally Sudan to get to Saudi Arabia. The 3,372km journey took 45 days with the target of Sh5 million, which would be donated to charity for the construction of Al Furqan Tower, a commercial building whose revenue will be donated to needy children at Al Furqan Institute.

While they may have trained for it for eight months, nothing could have prepared the four for the actual journey that started on June 10, especially riding through Sudan at a time when the country was in political turmoil.

While cycling through Sudan, the quartet kept track of the kilometres travelled but they could barely maintain contact with their communication team back home due to lack of Internet connectivity, meaning, they did not have GPS points.

After a few days of falling off the grid, their communication team finally reported on July 5 that they were safe.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) today we received tremendous news from our security and logistics advisors, Sudan’s ruling military council and the opposition coalition reached agreement to share power before holding elections, AU mediator announces.

FOOT INFECTION

“So we are looking at peace Inshaa Allah and stability and expect everything to resume back to normal. There should be no concerns about the security of our cyclists while in Sudan hence we can all have a sigh of relief,” their team said in a statement.

Sudan also presented a tough terrain and sandstorms that did not make the journey easy.

Cycling was especially tough for team leader, Zahir, who injured his knee and had blisters that resulted in a small foot infection.

“I am off the saddle again, my foot infection got worse and I had to go to the doctor who prescribed antibiotics. He said I should stay away from cycling for a few days, so I ask that you please pray for me so that I join the rest of the team,” he said.

It was not always gloomy for the four who would sometimes spend their nights in hotel rooms or mosques with Zahir stating that Ethiopians had offered accommodation and tips on places that were secure to cycle through.

HARSH WEATHER

On the way from Bahir Dar to Addis Zemen, Zahir said locals cheered them on as they rode and despite g extremely harsh weather, they had to keep going.

“The sun gave us a hard time as it shone brightly on our backs,” Zahir said, but the coolness of the area as they climbed helped minimise breaks en route.

Their moment of jubilation came at Port Suakin, eastern Sudan, where they crossed into Jeddah before heading to Mecca.

While they may have reached the finish line, they haven’t hit their Sh5 million target. At Sh3.2 million, they continue to ask well-wishers to help them realise their target.

In an emotional video, they plead for help saying, “our energy levels are depleted, we have been away from our families and businesses but we’re doing this for the sake of Allah. Our goal is for the ummah and we get strength from the donations made, kindly support us.”

They have a few days left to fundraise with the five-day pilgrimage staring from August 9-14.