By CAROLINE WAFULA

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three more suspects in the murder of six watchmen in Kilingili, Vihiga County, in March.

Through its Twitter page on Tuesday, the DCI said the three - Mr Caleb Nanjira Alumbe, Mr Fanuel Andayi and Mr Aziz Amwayi - were apprehended following an intelligence-based operation that began in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

They believe that Mr Alumbe was at the crime scene on the night of the murder.