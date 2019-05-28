DCI arrests three more suspects over Kilingili killings
Tuesday May 28 2019
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three more suspects in the murder of six watchmen in Kilingili, Vihiga County, in March.
Through its Twitter page on Tuesday, the DCI said the three - Mr Caleb Nanjira Alumbe, Mr Fanuel Andayi and Mr Aziz Amwayi - were apprehended following an intelligence-based operation that began in Mukuru kwa Reuben.
They believe that Mr Alumbe was at the crime scene on the night of the murder.
Further, they confiscated a mobile phone from Mr Andayi, believed to have belonged to one of the victims.