DCI arrests three more suspects over Kilingili killings

Tuesday May 28 2019

Kilingili killings

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested three people linked to the murder of watchmen in Kilingili. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Caleb Nanjira Alumbe, Mr Fanuel Andayi and Mr Aziz Amwayi were apprehended following an intelligence-based operation.
CAROLINE WAFULA
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three more suspects in the murder of six watchmen in Kilingili, Vihiga County, in March.

Through its Twitter page on Tuesday, the DCI said the three - Mr Caleb Nanjira Alumbe, Mr Fanuel Andayi and Mr Aziz Amwayi - were apprehended following an intelligence-based operation that began in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

They believe that Mr Alumbe was at the crime scene on the night of the murder.

Further, they confiscated a mobile phone from Mr Andayi, believed to have belonged to one of the victims.