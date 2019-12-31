Flying Squad, an elite quick response unit, was formed in 1992 to combat crime within Nairobi area and its environs.

The unit will comprise highly skilled officers tasked with conducting surveillance both in uniform and in civilian clothes.

The unit named Sting Squad Headquarters (SSH) will be based in Nairobi.

By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has disbanded the Flying Squad unit and replaced it with a specialised quick response unit.

The unit named Sting Squad Headquarters (SSH) will be based in Nairobi. It will, however, operate in areas that experience frequent armed crimes.

The unit will comprise highly skilled officers tasked with conducting surveillance both in uniform and in civilian clothes.

ARMED ROBBERIES

It shall handle cases of armed robberies, abductions, motor vehicle theft and sale and distribution of contraband and substandard goods.

Calls for applications to the squad, which will be made up of 50 members, have been sent out to regional DCI heads and the Directorate of Anti-Terror Police Unit. Successful candidates will be sponsored to undertake specialised courses locally and abroad.

Advertisement

Flying Squad, an elite quick response unit, was formed in 1992 to combat crime within Nairobi area and its environs.

Initially, it focused on prevention of motor vehicle theft. It, however, began combating robberies and organised criminal gangs around the country.

CYBERCRIME

The DCI has also scaled down the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) and renamed it Special Service Unit (SSU). SSU will be domiciled at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

Both SSU and SSH will perform intelligence-driven operations alongside other specialised units including cybercrime, ballistics, and scene of crime units among other state security agents.