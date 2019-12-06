DPP orders Sonko arrest...

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Kenya’s public prosecutor has ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for alleged corruption.

The City County boss and others are expected to be dragged to the anti-corruption court on Friday to face charges over the loss of Sh357 million.

Other City Hall officials in the soup are county secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung'u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, Preston Miriti among others.

The governor and the officials will face charges of conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.