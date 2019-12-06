alexa DPP orders Sonko arrest - Daily Nation
DPP orders Sonko arrest...
DPP orders Sonko arrest

Friday December 6 2019

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The County boss is expected to be dragged to the anti-corruption court to face charges over loss of Sh357 million.
SAM KIPLAGAT
By SAM KIPLAGAT
Kenya’s public prosecutor has ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for alleged corruption.

The City County boss and others are expected to be dragged to the anti-corruption court on Friday to face charges over the loss of Sh357 million.

Other City Hall officials in the soup are county secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung'u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, Preston Miriti among others.

The governor and the officials will face charges of conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noorin Haji said investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had yielded sufficient evidence to sustain the charges.
More to follow.