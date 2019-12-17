By PHILIP MUYANGA

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is seeking to have Senator and Senior Counsel James Orengo barred from representing Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director Daniel Manduku citing conflict of interest.

Through senior assistant DPP Alexander Muteti at the Mombasa High Court, the DPP said Tuesday that it is untenable to allow legislators to represent people in court yet they play oversight roles on State officers.

On his part, Mr Orengo said there is a procedure in parliament on how to deal with conflict of interest.

“Standing orders take into consideration provisions of the Constitution. As it is, there is no complaint made to Parliamentary Service Commission or the Speaker that they have breached provisions of the Constitution,” Mr Orengo argued in court.

He now wants the DPP to file a substantive application so that the issue can be dealt with holistically.

More to follow.