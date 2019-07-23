The Tourism and Wildlife Principal Secretary Susan Koech has had a short career in the public service, whose only stain is the dam scandal.

Dr Koech, who describes herself as an anticipatory leader, reflective and self-critical, usually vigilant on her profile pages, will now have to be tested on these qualities as the case heads to court.

She has a PhD from Moi University.

Before joining the government in March 2018, she was the Nairobi regional head for KCB Ltd, from where she was appointed to the position of EAC PS, serving until February 2019 before being moved to her current ministry.

BUILDING CONSENSUS

She boasts about ensuring the crafting of sound country positions, while building consensus with other partner states to arrive at decisions that support integration and are good for posterity, conception of the Jumuiya Market and building trust among her peers and the EAC Secretariat leadership, among others.

She has also done several leadership courses that have built and grounded her leadership competences.

“Susan is passionate about mentoring the youth, young professionals and participating in community activities with a bias on education. Through her deliberate interventions, she has nurtured many outstanding leaders and mentored many students across the country,” her profile reads.

Following the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal, Dr Koech was arrested on Monday.